GWA Director Adjusts Equity Stake

GWA Group Limited has reported a change in Director Urs Meyerhans’ interests, with the acquisition of 270,758 ordinary shares and the disposal of 541,516 performance rights, adjusting his indirect holdings to 425,975 shares and 1,450,121 unvested performance rights. The alteration, priced at $2.35 per share, indicates a significant shift in the director’s stake in the company.

