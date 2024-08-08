Gushengtang Holdings to Discuss Interim Dividends

Gushengtang Holdings Limited (HK:2273) has released an update.

Gushengtang Holdings Limited has scheduled a Board meeting for August 20, 2024, to review and approve the Group’s interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The announcement was made by the Chairman, TU Zhiliang, on behalf of the Board, which is composed of a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive Directors.

