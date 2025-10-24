GURU Organic Energy Achieves Record Sales Growth on Amazon Prime Days

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GURU Organic Energy Corp ( (TSE:GURU) ) has provided an announcement.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. achieved significant sales growth during Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days, with a 42% increase in the U.S. and 11% in Canada, outperforming the overall energy drink category. This success highlights the growing consumer demand for GURU’s organic energy drinks and the company’s effective ecommerce strategies, positioning it well for the upcoming holiday season with new promotional plans and initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GURU) stock is a Hold with a C$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GURU Organic Energy Corp stock, see the TSE:GURU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GURU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GURU is a Neutral.

GURU Organic Energy Corp’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. Despite these challenges, the stock exhibits strong technical momentum, which provides some optimism. However, the poor valuation due to negative earnings significantly impacts the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GURU stock, click here.

More about GURU Organic Energy Corp

GURU Organic Energy Corp. is a fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, as well as online through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU is known for its clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, without artificial sweeteners, sucralose, or aspartame, offering consumers ‘Good Energy’ that prioritizes health.

Average Trading Volume: 32,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$171.4M

Learn more about GURU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue