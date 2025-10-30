Guotai Haitong Securities Releases 2025 Q3 Report Emphasizing Transparency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2611) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared according to the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The company emphasizes the accuracy and completeness of the report, with its board and directors assuming responsibility for its contents. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial reporting, potentially strengthening its position in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2611) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.61 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2611 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is involved in securities trading and related financial services, with a market focus on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 20,080,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$351.8B

For detailed information about 2611 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue