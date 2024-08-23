Guorui Health Industries Ends Registrar Agreement

Guorui Properties Ltd (HK:2329) has released an update.

Guorui Health Industries Co., Ltd. has announced the termination of its share registrar agreement with Hong Kong Registrars Limited as of December 5, 2023, and is in the process of finding a new service provider. Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice for any inquiries related to the trading of the company’s shares. The announcement comes from the company’s chairman, Zhang Zhangsun, and was made public on August 23, 2024.

