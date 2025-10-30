Guolian Securities Announces New Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1456) ) has provided an announcement.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has announced the re-election and appointment of its Board of Directors for the sixth session, following the expiration of the fifth session’s term. The new board will include both non-independent and independent directors, with terms set for three years, subject to shareholder approval. The company has ensured that all proposed independent directors meet the necessary independence requirements, and it has outlined remuneration details for the appointed directors, which will be finalized upon shareholder approval.

More about Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing securities and related financial services, with a market presence on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 14,062,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.08B

For a thorough assessment of 1456 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue