Guolian Minsheng Securities Updates Articles and Abolishes Supervisory Committee

The latest announcement is out from Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1456) ).

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited has announced significant amendments to its Articles of Association and the abolishment of its Supervisory Committee. These changes are in response to the repeal of certain mandatory provisions and the implementation of the new Company Law in China. The responsibilities of the Supervisory Committee will now be assumed by the Audit Committee under the Board, pending approval at the upcoming shareholders’ general meeting.

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities and fund management. It is a joint stock limited company established in China, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

