Guolian Minsheng Securities Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1456) ) is now available.

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with operating income rising by 120.55% and total profit increasing by 103.93% compared to the same period last year. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders also saw a substantial rise of 106.24% year-on-year, indicating strong growth and improved profitability, although net cash flows from operating activities were negative.

More about Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities trading and related financial services in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 14,062,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.08B

See more insights into 1456 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue