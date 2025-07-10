Guoco Group’s Rank Subsidiary Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Guoco Group ( (HK:0053) ).

Guoco Group Limited announced a trading update for its subsidiary, The Rank Group Plc, highlighting an 11% growth in like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue to approximately £795 million for the year ending 30 June 2025. The Rank Group expects to report a full-year underlying operating profit of at least £63 million, surpassing expectations despite facing cost and regulatory challenges. The company is poised for further growth with upcoming land-based casino reforms in England and Wales, which will allow for the expansion of gaming machines across its Grosvenor estate.

More about Guoco Group

Guoco Group Limited is a diversified company with a focus on investment and operations in various sectors, including gaming and leisure. One of its subsidiaries, The Rank Group Plc, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates in the gaming industry, providing casino and gaming services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.6B

