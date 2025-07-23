Gunosy Inc. Completes Treasury Stock Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gunosy, Inc. ( (JP:6047) ) has provided an announcement.

Gunosy Inc. has completed a treasury stock repurchase, acquiring 144,500 shares for approximately 109.9 million yen. This move, executed through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s strategic financial management decisions and may influence its stock market positioning.

More about Gunosy, Inc.

Gunosy Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on digital content and information services. The company is known for its mobile applications that aggregate news and other content for users, primarily targeting the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 240,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.14B

