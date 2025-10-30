Gunnison Copper Secures C$13.1 Million in Private Placement to Advance Flagship Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Excelsior Mining ( (TSE:GCU) ).

Gunnison Copper Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered financing, raising C$13.1 million through the issuance of 29,138,378 Units. The funds will be allocated towards drilling, metallurgical testing, permitting activities for the Gunnison Copper Project, and other financial obligations. This financing strengthens Gunnison’s position in advancing its flagship project, potentially enhancing its market standing and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

More about Excelsior Mining

Gunnison Copper Corp. is a multi-asset copper developer and producer, controlling the Cochise Mining District in Southern Arizona. The district contains 12 known deposits within an 8 km economic radius. Its flagship asset, the Gunnison Copper Project, boasts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of over 831.6 million tons with a total copper grade of 0.31%. The project is being developed as a conventional operation with open pit mining, heap leach, and SX/EW refinery to produce finished copper cathode on-site.

Average Trading Volume: 935,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$155.4M

Find detailed analytics on GCU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue