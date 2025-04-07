Guming Holdings Transitions to Electronic Corporate Communications

Guming Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1364) ) has issued an update.

Guming Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a shift towards electronic dissemination of its corporate communications. This move is in line with the company’s adherence to the Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and aims to enhance communication efficiency with its shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to provide functional email addresses to receive these communications electronically, although printed versions will still be available upon request. This transition is expected to streamline operations and potentially reduce costs, while also encouraging shareholders to engage more actively with the company’s updates.

More about Guming Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 97.42%

Average Trading Volume: 10,496,899

See more insights into 1364 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue