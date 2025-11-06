gumi Inc. Launches Joint Crypto Asset Fund with SBI Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

gumi, Inc. ( (JP:3903) ) has provided an announcement.

gumi Inc. has announced the establishment of the SBI Crypto Fund I TK, a joint venture with SBI Holdings, to manage listed crypto assets. The fund aims to bridge Japanese enterprises with Web3 innovation and achieve significant returns through strategic investments in Bitcoin and major altcoins. This initiative is part of gumi’s broader collaboration with SBI to create new value in finance and blockchain, although the immediate financial impact is expected to be minimal.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3903) stock is a Hold with a Yen461.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on gumi, Inc. stock, see the JP:3903 Stock Forecast page.

More about gumi, Inc.

gumi Inc. operates in the financial sector with a focus on crypto asset management. The company collaborates with SBI Holdings to leverage expertise in blockchain and finance, aiming to innovate within the Web3 ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 1,782,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen21.91B

For a thorough assessment of 3903 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue