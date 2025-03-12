Gullewa Limited Releases Interim Financial Report for 2024 Half-Year

Gullewa Limited ( (AU:GUL) ) has issued an update.

Gullewa Limited, a publicly listed company based in Australia, has released its interim financial report for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. The report, which includes consolidated financial statements and notes, was authorized for issue by the company’s directors on March 10, 2025. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and position, reflecting its ongoing operations and strategic decisions.

More about Gullewa Limited

YTD Price Performance: 8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 116,642

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.17M

Find detailed analytics on GUL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

