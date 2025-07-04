Gullewa Limited Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gullewa Limited ( (AU:GUL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gullewa Limited has reported a change in the substantial holding of Anthony William Howland-Rose, whose voting power in the company has decreased from 22.7% to 20.6% due to a gift of 3,000,000 shares. This change in shareholding could potentially impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes, as Howland-Rose’s influence over voting matters has been slightly reduced.

More about Gullewa Limited

Average Trading Volume: 126,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.17M

