Gullewa Limited Announces Change in Director’s Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Gullewa Limited ( (AU:GUL) ) has shared an update.
Gullewa Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Anthony William Howland-Rose. The director has disposed of 3,000,000 ordinary shares, resulting in a new holding of 44,895,712 shares. This change was made as a gift, indicating a strategic decision in the management of the director’s shareholding.
More about Gullewa Limited
Average Trading Volume: 126,939
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$14.17M
Find detailed analytics on GUL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.