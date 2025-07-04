Gullewa Limited Announces Change in Director’s Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gullewa Limited ( (AU:GUL) ) has shared an update.

Gullewa Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Anthony William Howland-Rose. The director has disposed of 3,000,000 ordinary shares, resulting in a new holding of 44,895,712 shares. This change was made as a gift, indicating a strategic decision in the management of the director’s shareholding.

More about Gullewa Limited

Average Trading Volume: 126,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.17M

