Gulf & Pacific Equities Posts Q2 Revenue Growth

Gulf & Pacific Equities (TSE:GUF) has released an update.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. has reported a revenue increase to $1,143,880 in the second quarter, marking a 6.67% rise compared to the same period last year. The company, which specializes in managing and developing anchored shopping centers in Western Canada, also showed a net income before adjustments and taxes of $14,120, improving from a loss in the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:GUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.