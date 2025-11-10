Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Releases Investor Presentation for FY2025-26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd ( (IN:GUJTHEM) ) has provided an update.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd has released an investor presentation detailing its business overview for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2025-26. This presentation, submitted in compliance with SEBI regulations, is available on the company’s website and provides insights into the company’s operational performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The company is based in Gujarat, India, and serves both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 49.06B INR

