Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited ( (IN:GAEL) ) has issued an update.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018, regarding the dematerialization and rematerialization of shares through NSDL and CDSL for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This announcement ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, maintaining transparency and accuracy in the company’s shareholding records, which is crucial for shareholder trust and market operations.

More about Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

YTD Price Performance: -18.58%

Average Trading Volume: 66,703

Current Market Cap: 46.83B INR

