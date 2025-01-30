Guillemot Corporation Sees 5% Revenue Growth in 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Guillemot Corp. SA ( (FR:GUI) ) has issued an update.

Guillemot Corporation reported a 5% increase in its 2024 annual revenue, reaching 125.1 million euros, driven by an 8% rise in Thrustmaster sales, despite a 15% decline in Hercules revenue. The company experienced mixed market conditions in the fourth quarter, with a notable performance in the joystick market following the launch of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 game, while the steering wheel market saw a recovery due to promotional offers. Thrustmaster’s new products, including the T598 steering wheel and T.Flight Hotas One joystick, have been well-received, contributing to sales growth, while Hercules’s DJControl Mix Ultra turntable gained recognition with awards at international shows, positioning the company for further expansion in 2025.

More about Guillemot Corp. SA

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive leisure hardware and accessories, offering a range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brands. Established in 1984, the company operates in 11 countries and distributes to over 150 countries, aiming to deliver high-performance and ergonomic products for digital leisure users.

YTD Price Performance: 11.75%

Average Trading Volume: 290

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €118.4M

