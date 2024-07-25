Guillemot Corp. SA Achieves Solid Q2 Growth

Guillemot Corp. SA (FR:GUI) has released an update.

Guillemot Corp. SA reported a 7% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, reaching 28.2 million euros, driven by a strong performance in the Thrustmaster gaming accessories range, which saw a 13% surge. However, the Hercules digital peripherals experienced a 33% drop in sales, attributed to tough comparisons with the previous year. The company is optimistic about its diverse upcoming product launches and maintains a positive sales growth and operating result forecast for the financial year 2024.

For further insights into FR:GUI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.