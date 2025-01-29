Guild Esports Rebrands to Cassell Capital and Alters Financial Calendar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Guild Esports ( (GB:GILD) ) has issued an announcement.

Guild Esports has announced a formal change of its name to Cassell Capital Plc, along with a new tradable instrument display mnemonic CASS, effective from January 31, 2025. The company has also adjusted its accounting reference date, impacting the schedule of its financial reporting, which will now align with the new dates set forth by the directors.

More about Guild Esports

Guild Esports is a company operating within the esports industry, focusing on competitive gaming and related activities. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GILD.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $500.6K

