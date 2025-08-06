Guident Expands Patent Portfolio for Enhanced Autonomous Vehicle Safety

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tekcapital ( (GB:TEK) ) has shared an update.

Guident Corp., a portfolio company of Tekcapital Plc, has expanded its patent portfolio with new AI-powered remote monitoring and control software for autonomous vehicles, receiving Notices of Allowance for patents in South Korea and the U.S. This development enhances Guident’s international patent portfolio, which already includes patents in multiple countries, and underscores its commitment to safer autonomous mobility. The new patents enable Guident to assess risk levels and control autonomous vehicles when necessary, contributing to the safety and efficiency of autonomous vehicle operations.

More about Tekcapital

Tekcapital Plc is a UK-based intellectual property investment group that focuses on creating valuable products to improve people’s lives. It is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and invests in new, university-developed discoveries. Tekcapital owns approximately 70% of Guident Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 753,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.08M

For a thorough assessment of TEK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue