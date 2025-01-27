Guardian Metal Secures Acquisition of Tempiute Tungsten Project

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ) has issued an announcement.

Guardian Metal Resources plc has finalized an agreement to acquire the Tempiute Tungsten Project in Nevada, a former tungsten producer with significant infrastructure. This acquisition supports their strategy to lead U.S. reshoring efforts for critical metals, aligning with national initiatives to secure domestic supply chains. The project is expected to enhance Guardian Metal’s position in the U.S. tungsten market, with plans to commence groundwork shortly.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on Nevada, USA. The company specializes in critical metals, particularly tungsten, and aims to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for these materials.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 162,974

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more data about GMET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.