Guardian Metal Resources Reports High-Grade Tungsten Finds at Pilot Mountain

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ) has issued an update.

Guardian Metal Resources plc has announced significant drilling results from its Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada. The latest assays from the Desert Scheelite zone confirm high-grade tungsten mineralization, along with copper, silver, and zinc over substantial widths. This development marks a crucial step towards the company’s goal of supplying ‘Mined in America’ tungsten to the U.S. market. With upcoming drilling at the Garnet Zone and Tempiute, Guardian Metal is entering a highly active phase, potentially enhancing its value and industry positioning.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources plc is a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on projects in Nevada, USA. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of tungsten, copper, silver, and zinc, with a market focus on supplying these minerals to the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 292,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into GMET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue