Guardian Metal Resources Raises $21 Million for Tungsten Projects

Golden Metal Resources Plc ( (GB:GMET) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guardian Metal Resources Plc has successfully raised approximately £15.6 million (US$21.0 million) through equity fundraising, led by its largest shareholder, UCAM Limited. The funds will be used to advance key workstreams at its Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, including drilling operations, engineering studies, and permitting, with the goal of completing an advanced pre-feasibility study by H1 2026. This financial boost, alongside a US$6.2 million DPA Title III award, positions the company to rapidly advance its projects and support its mission of securing a domestic supply of tungsten in the USA.

More about Golden Metal Resources Plc

Guardian Metal Resources Plc is a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten, with primary operations in Nevada, USA. The company owns the co-flagship Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, aiming to re-establish domestic tungsten production in the USA, particularly for defense applications.

Average Trading Volume: 284,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

