Guardian Capital Announces June 2025 ETF Cash Distributions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund Trust Unit ( (TSE:GIDY) ) has shared an announcement.

Guardian Capital LP announced the June 2025 cash distributions for its ETF series, with payments scheduled for June 30, 2025. This announcement reflects Guardian’s ongoing commitment to providing regular income to its investors through a diverse range of investment-grade bond and equity funds. The distributions cover various funds, including investment-grade bond funds and premium yield portfolios, indicating Guardian’s strategic focus on maintaining a stable income stream for its stakeholders.

More about Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund Trust Unit

Guardian Capital LP is a manager and portfolio manager of Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, offering a wide range of asset classes, geographic regions, and specialty mandates. It manages portfolios for institutional clients, including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a global investment management company with a reputation for steady growth and long-term relationships, founded in 1962.

Average Trading Volume: 2,802

Find detailed analytics on GIDY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.