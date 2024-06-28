Guardforce AI Expands Cash Center Operations in Thailand

Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) has released an update.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited has announced a significant expansion in Thailand by securing a 5-year contract to operate the Consolidated Cash Center (CCC) in Chiangmai for the Bank of Thailand. This makes its subsidiary, Guardforce Cash Solutions Security, the largest CCC operator for the bank, covering half of the BOT’s CCCs and servicing approximately 1,900 ATMs across 44 provinces. The company, which provides security and AI solutions, has been growing its retail client base, now serving around 7,000 retail locations nationwide.

