Guardant Health Revises Co-CEOs’ Compensation and Incentives

An update from Guardant Health (GH) is now available.

Guardant Health, Inc. has amended its compensation agreement with its co-CEOs, maintaining their symbolic annual base salary of $1 and changing their incentives structure. Starting in 2024, instead of a base salary and annual cash bonus, each co-CEO will receive $800,000 in restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based RSUs (PSUs) annually, with specific vesting conditions tied to company performance goals. Additionally, they will each receive long-term awards of RSUs and PSUs valued at $5 million, with a vesting schedule that extends into 2025 and is contingent on achieving certain revenue and shareholder return targets. Previous awards from 2020 were cancelled as part of this new arrangement.

