Guaranty Bancshares Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $8.6 million, a decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. The company experienced a decrease in earnings compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to higher noninterest expenses and lower noninterest income, but saw an increase from the first quarter of 2024 due to improved net interest income. The company’s net interest margin improved to 3.70% from 3.16% in the previous year, driven by a decrease in deposit costs and an increase in earning asset yields. Guaranty Bancshares maintained strong asset quality, with nonperforming assets at 0.15% of total assets, and continued to enhance shareholder value through stock repurchases and dividend increases. Despite market volatility, the company reported no significant negative impacts on its projections for the year.

Guaranty Bancshares exhibits robust financial stability with no debt, strong cash flow management, and a favorable equity position. The positive outlook from the latest earnings call, including future growth plans and stock buybacks, contributes to a generally optimistic perspective. However, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a cautious approach due to neutral momentum.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services. The company is known for its stable core deposits and strong asset quality, with a market focus on commercial real estate and family real estate portfolios.

YTD Price Performance: 13.80%

Average Trading Volume: 35,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $444.2M

