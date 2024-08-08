Guanze Medical Set for Key Mid-Year Board Meeting

Guanze Medical Information Industry (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2427) has released an update.

Guanze Medical Information Industry (Holding) Co., Ltd. is scheduled to hold a Board meeting on August 26, 2024, where they will review the first half-year unaudited financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend. This announcement is made by Meng Xianzhen, the Chairman of the Board, and the meeting will address other business matters as necessary.

