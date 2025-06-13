Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Updates 2024 Final Dividend Details

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1551) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 0.45 per 10 shares, with an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09282, resulting in a payment of HKD 0.49177 per 10 shares. The ex-dividend date is June 17, 2025, and the payment date is July 25, 2025. The announcement also details the withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident shareholders, which vary depending on their country’s tax agreements with China. This update reflects the bank’s commitment to shareholder returns and provides clarity on tax implications for international investors.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing banking services primarily focused on rural and urban areas in China. The company offers a range of financial products including loans, deposits, and wealth management services, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

YTD Price Performance: -1.23%

Average Trading Volume: 18,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$23.17B

