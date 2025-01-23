Guangzhou R&F Properties Updates on Debt Restructuring

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Guangzhou R&F Properties Co ( (HK:2777) ) is now available.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. has announced updates related to the Easy Tactic Notes and the proposed restructuring of its In-Scope Debt, extending the Accession Deadline. This announcement, posted to ensure equal information access in compliance with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, does not constitute an offer to sell securities. The company emphasizes that no investment decisions should be based on this document.

More about Guangzhou R&F Properties Co

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. operates within the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company is known for its involvement in residential and commercial properties, catering primarily to urban markets in China.

YTD Price Performance: -5.88%

Average Trading Volume: 240

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $607.1M

