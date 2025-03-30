Guangzhou R&F Properties Reports 2024 Annual Results Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co ( (HK:2777) ) has provided an update.

In its 2024 annual results announcement, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. reported on the challenging economic and property market conditions in China, influenced by global uncertainties such as geopolitical risks and trade conflicts. Despite these challenges, China’s GDP remained stable at around 5% with government efforts to stimulate domestic consumption and private sector investment. The property sector showed mixed outlooks, with state-owned companies receiving support to stabilize the market, while smaller private developers faced liquidity pressures. The Chinese government has introduced measures to boost economic recovery, including easing visa restrictions and offering tax incentives, which are expected to positively impact the property sector and broader economy.

More about Guangzhou R&F Properties Co

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the property sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and management, playing a significant role in China’s domestic growth through its real estate activities.

YTD Price Performance: -14.71%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $521M

Find detailed analytics on 2777 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue