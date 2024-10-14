Guangzhou Baiyunshan’s Generic Drug Wins Approval

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company (HK:0874) has released an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company has announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its generic drug, injectable Cefazolin Sodium (0.5g, 1.0g), which has passed the quality and therapeutic consistency evaluation. The approval marks a significant milestone for the company in adhering to high standards of drug production and contributes to its reputation in the pharmaceutical industry.

