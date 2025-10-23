Guangzhou Baiyunshan Expands Stake with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company ( (HK:0874) ) has shared an announcement.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company has announced a supplementary disclosure regarding its acquisition of an 11.04% equity interest in a target company. The transaction involves a significant financial stake, with the book value of the equity attributable to the target shares being over 867 million RMB as of June 2025. The seller, AHAPL, is now indirectly owned by Blazing Star Investors, LLC, following a privatization and restructuring of its former parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance. This acquisition is expected to impact the company’s market positioning and potential growth opportunities.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited is a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

