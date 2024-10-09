Guangzhou Auto Group Faces Sharp Decline in Sales

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in both production and sales of vehicles for September 2024, with year-on-year decreases of 33.43% in production and 25.03% in sales. The accumulated production and sales volumes for the year also dropped by 26.08% and 25.59% respectively. This downturn reflects a challenging period for the company, with major investment enterprises like GAC Honda and GAC Toyota also experiencing substantial declines.

