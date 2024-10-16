Guangdong Land Holdings to Review Financial Results

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (HK:0124) has released an update.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for October 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the first nine months of the year, providing investors insight into its recent performance. This announcement is anticipated to draw attention from market participants eager to gauge the company’s financial health.

