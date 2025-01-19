Guangdong Land Holdings Signs New Tenancy Agreement to Optimize Office Space

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) has provided an announcement.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited announced a new tenancy agreement through its subsidiary, Guangdong Yuehai Land, with GD Teem for leasing the 44th floor of Teem Tower for commercial office use. This agreement, effective from January 18, 2025, to December 31, 2026, is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to the company’s controlling shareholder relationship with GDI. The agreement reflects the company’s strategy to optimize office space usage and cost, following a previous tenancy agreement that included more floor space.

More about Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 5,249

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €61.8M

Find detailed analytics on 0124 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.