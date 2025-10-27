Guangdong Land Holdings Sees Revenue Surge Amidst Improved Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited ( (HK:0124) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 2025, with a 66.4% rise compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased property sales. Despite this revenue growth, the company recorded a loss attributable to owners of HK$16 million, a substantial improvement from the HK$191 million loss in the previous year, influenced by factors such as higher gross profit margins from certain projects and an inventory impairment provision due to market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0124) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong Land Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0124 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the real estate industry. The company focuses on the development and sale of properties, with significant projects including the Guangzhou GDH Future City Project, Huizhou One Mansion Project, and Foshan Laurel House Project.

YTD Price Performance: -11.29%

Average Trading Volume: 4,045,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$470.7M

Learn more about 0124 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue