Guangdong Investment Reports Revenue Growth and Profit Increase in 2025

Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) has issued an announcement.

Guangdong Investment Limited reported a 1.3% increase in revenue to HK$14,281 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, driven mainly by growth in its water resources business. The company’s profit before tax rose by 9.5% to HK$6,241 million, attributed to savings on net finance costs and administrative expenses. Despite a decrease in total assets by 27.2%, the equity attributable to owners slightly increased by 0.3%. The company completed a special dividend distribution in January 2025, enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0270) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target.

Guangdong Investment Limited is a company based in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the water resources business, department store operations, road and bridge business, and electric power generation. The company focuses on enhancing its corporate governance and transparency by providing regular financial updates.

YTD Price Performance: 13.25%

Average Trading Volume: 11,271,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.88B

