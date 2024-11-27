Guangdong Investment Plans Potential Special Dividend

Guangdong Investment (HK:0270) has released an update.

Guangdong Investment Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, to discuss the potential declaration of a special dividend for its shareholders. This decision, pending board and shareholder approval, could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors are advised to exercise caution while dealing in the company’s securities.

