Guangdong Investment Expands with Key Acquisitions in Water Sector

Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) has provided an announcement.

Guangdong Investment announced the acquisition of equity interests in two target companies, Yangjiang and Shantou, through its subsidiaries Guangdong Water Investment and Guangdong Water Holdings. The acquisitions, which involve purchasing 51% and 2% equity interests respectively, are subject to shareholder approval and will result in the target companies becoming non-wholly owned subsidiaries of Guangdong Investment. These transactions are classified as discloseable and connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, necessitating reporting and shareholder approval. Post-acquisition, existing agreements with Guangdong Holdings Group will transition to continuing connected transactions, aligning with the company’s framework agreements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0270) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target.

More about Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment is a company involved in the water industry, primarily focusing on water supply and related services. It operates as a subsidiary of Guangdong Holdings, which is its ultimate controlling shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 11,283,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.88B

