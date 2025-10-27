Guangdong Investment Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guangdong Investment Limited has announced changes to its board of directors and their roles, effective from October 28, 2025. The announcement includes the appointment of Ms. Bai Tao as Chairman and Mr. Kuang Hu as Managing Director, among others. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance structure and may influence its strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

More about Guangdong Investment

YTD Price Performance: 13.25%

Average Trading Volume: 11,271,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.88B

