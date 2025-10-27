Guangdong Investment Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guangdong Investment ( (HK:0270) ) has provided an update.

Guangdong Investment Limited has announced a change in its board of directors, effective from October 28, 2025. Mr. HE Zhifeng will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director, replacing Ms. WANG Surong who has resigned. This change may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0270) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guangdong Investment stock, see the HK:0270 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited operates in the investment sector, focusing on various business ventures and property investments. It is controlled by Guangdong Holdings Limited and GDH Limited, which are its ultimate and direct controlling shareholders, respectively.

YTD Price Performance: 13.25%

Average Trading Volume: 11,271,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.88B

For detailed information about 0270 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue