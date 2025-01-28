Guangdong-HK Greater Bay Area Holdings Announces Major Transaction and Financial Assistance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1396) ).

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. has agreed to sell its entire equity interest in a target company for HK$130 million, resulting in the target group no longer being accounted as subsidiaries in the company’s financial results. This disposal is classified as a major transaction under the listing rules and requires shareholder approval, which will be obtained from the controlling shareholder. Post-completion, the company will provide financial assistance, constituting another major transaction.

More about Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 105.88%

Average Trading Volume: 1,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €39.55M

