Guangdong Adway Announces New CEO Appointment

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in leadership, with Mr. Wu Jianzhang stepping down as CEO to focus on personal pursuits, effective August 16, 2024. The company’s chairman and founding member, Mr. Ye Yujing, will take over the CEO role, bringing over 30 years of industry experience and a comprehensive record of service and recognition within the civil engineering and construction industries.

