Guan Chao Holdings’ Subsidiary Recognized as Technology-Based SME

Guan Chao Holdings Limited ( (HK:1872) ) has shared an update.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Jinghong, has been included in the list of technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by the Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Province. This inclusion is expected to provide the company with access to beneficial policies such as tax incentives and financial subsidies, enhancing its market competitiveness and supporting its development plans.

More about Guan Chao Holdings Limited

Guan Chao Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the chip production business. The company is involved in research, development, and technological innovation, particularly in high-tech fields supported by national policies.

