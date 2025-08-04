Guan Chao Holdings Expands Market Reach with New Licensing Agreements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Guan Chao Holdings Limited ( (HK:1872) ).

Guan Chao Holdings Limited recently announced supplemental information regarding its business updates, focusing on agreements that involve licensing and authorization. The company has entered into a Trademark License Agreement with Shenzhen Lizi Ruiya, granting BetaMind exclusive rights to use a trademark globally for a year, with a total fee of RMB4.8 million. Additionally, the company has secured exclusive license and sublicense rights for the global use of certain license rights through agreements with Shenzhen Jingtai and its affiliates. These agreements reflect Guan Chao Holdings Limited’s strategic efforts to expand its market reach and strengthen its operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,167,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.51B

