GTN Ltd. Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

GTN Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 3, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 4,628,663 ordinary fully paid securities, including 250,000 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of GTN’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

GTN Ltd. operates in the media industry, focusing on providing advertising services. The company is known for its radio and television advertising solutions, catering to various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -9.24%

Average Trading Volume: 84,019

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$106M

